51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Stock Position Boosted by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 147.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,117 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in 51job were worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 51job by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 632,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 382,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 51job by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 769,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 607,089 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 51job by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in shares of 51job by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 109,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 51job during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51job in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS remained flat at $$60.90 on Friday. 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,764. 51job, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 14.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

