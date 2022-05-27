$519.53 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) to report $519.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $526.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $516.00 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $444.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $111,991,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $105,424,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 95.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of EWBC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.44. The stock had a trading volume of 879,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.20. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $93.51.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.
East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.