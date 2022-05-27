$519.53 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) to report $519.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $526.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $516.00 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $444.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EWBC. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $111,991,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $105,424,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 95.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWBC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.44. The stock had a trading volume of 879,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.20. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $93.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.