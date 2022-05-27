500,000 Shares in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,404,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GTAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 8,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,794. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

