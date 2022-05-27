50,000 Shares in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU) Purchased by Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TOACU remained flat at $$10.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.24.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

