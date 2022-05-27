$45.83 Million in Sales Expected for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) to announce $45.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.70 million. OLO posted sales of $35.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year sales of $195.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.05 million to $196.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $251.69 million, with estimates ranging from $243.60 million to $262.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

OLO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81. OLO has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

In related news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $264,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of OLO by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after buying an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OLO by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after buying an additional 1,696,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in OLO by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,891,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,892,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,634,000. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OLO by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,948,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

