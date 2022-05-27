$440.48 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) to post $440.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $439.96 million and the highest is $441.00 million. Kforce reported sales of $403.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $416.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KFRC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.58. Kforce has a 52-week low of $55.94 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

In other news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,421 shares in the company, valued at $940,970.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,917 shares of company stock worth $634,765 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kforce by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce (Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.