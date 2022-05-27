427,200 Shares in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Acquired by Soleus Capital Management L.P.

Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 427,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.80% of Cara Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 79,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $25,416.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,263 shares of company stock valued at $109,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $429.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

CARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About Cara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.