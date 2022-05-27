41,161 Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Acquired by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 85.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Embraer during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000.

NYSE ERJ opened at $10.49 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.12.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

