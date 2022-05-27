$4.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) to report $4.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.16 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $16.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $18.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

PWR stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,284. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

