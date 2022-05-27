395,000 Shares in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA) Acquired by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000.

Separately, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

OHAA stock remained flat at $$9.87 during midday trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,419. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

