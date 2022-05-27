$330.15 Million in Sales Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) to report $330.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $335.00 million and the lowest is $325.30 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $329.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. 770,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.30. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 151,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94,261 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,490,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,787 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 223,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

