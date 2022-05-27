30,084 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.