$3.18 EPS Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.37. S&P Global reported earnings per share of $3.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $13.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.68 to $13.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $352.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,120. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $322.20 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.