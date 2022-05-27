2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 165.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200,828 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of 2U worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in 2U by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in 2U by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in 2U by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in 2U by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period.

Get 2U alerts:

NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. 1,308,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $777.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 2U in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

About 2U (Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.