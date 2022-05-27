298,309 Shares in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Bought by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 298,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter worth $3,559,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artemis Strategic Investment alerts:

Shares of ARTE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,116. Artemis Strategic Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.