2,970 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $141,818,000. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 72.6% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,412,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,360 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,091.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 904,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 876,146 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,009.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 893,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 812,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
ON Semiconductor stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.73.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.
In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
