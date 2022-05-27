2,970 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $141,818,000. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 72.6% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,412,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,360 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,091.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 904,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 876,146 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,009.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 893,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 812,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

