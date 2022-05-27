291,404 Shares in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU) Purchased by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 291,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,270,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $13,091,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,437,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,110,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,013,000.

LGSTU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

