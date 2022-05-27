2,115 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,115 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,905,000 after buying an additional 2,020,638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $205,900,000 after buying an additional 925,638 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after buying an additional 640,410 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,520,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $64,950,000 after buying an additional 554,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,102,000 after buying an additional 484,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
