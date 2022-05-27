2,115 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,115 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,905,000 after buying an additional 2,020,638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $205,900,000 after buying an additional 925,638 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after buying an additional 640,410 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,520,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $64,950,000 after buying an additional 554,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,102,000 after buying an additional 484,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

About Lyft (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.