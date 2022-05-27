2,034,170 Shares in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Bought by Philosophy Capital Management LLC

Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,034,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,459,000. BGC Partners comprises approximately 1.8% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 953,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,842. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

