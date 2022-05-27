200,000 Shares in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT) Acquired by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCTGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.70% of Perception Capital Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCCT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $1,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

PCCT remained flat at $$10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,237. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

