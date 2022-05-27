20,000 Shares in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU) Acquired by Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $983,000.

Get Bullpen Parlay Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BPACU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. 3,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,594. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.