$2.24 Million in Sales Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) to report $2.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $9.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 million to $9.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.28 million, with estimates ranging from $12.78 million to $15.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 379.40% and a negative net margin of 261.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 16.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 4.9% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 8,594.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 263,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

INTZ stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,370. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

