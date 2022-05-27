1MillionNFTs One Day Volume Tops $34,204.00 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $37,982.90 and approximately $34,204.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.76 or 0.02307492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00517443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00031856 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008967 BTC.

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

