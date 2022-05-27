19,124 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 81,799 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75,516 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 633.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 72,354 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 633.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 63,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 60,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.25. The stock had a trading volume of 269,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,079. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.30 and a 52-week high of $163.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

