18,750 Shares in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.07% of Wallbox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,937,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wallbox alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE WBX opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Wallbox (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.