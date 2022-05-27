186,105 Shares in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 186,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,424,000. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.28% of Nuvei as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,407,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,908,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuvei alerts:

NVEI traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.93. 3,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nuvei Co. has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $140.23.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVEI has been the subject of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Nuvei Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.