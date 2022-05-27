18,072 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by William Allan LLC

William Allan LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,000. Mastercard comprises about 4.6% of William Allan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 682.6% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $344.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.96.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.