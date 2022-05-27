180,000 Shares in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Acquired by Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 180,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. Telecom Argentina makes up 0.6% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Telecom Argentina (Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.