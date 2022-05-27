180,000 Shares in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Purchased by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Azul by 69.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 101.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Azul by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZUL. Raymond James reduced their target price on Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Shares of AZUL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,774. Azul S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

