180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Purchases $15,375.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $15,375.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 197,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TURN opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $4,441,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

