$177.49 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $177.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.45 million and the lowest is $169.74 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $164.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $725.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $691.41 million to $768.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $740.52 million, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $778.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OFC. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 753,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,381. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

