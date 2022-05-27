176,551 Shares in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 176,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.39% of Chinook Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Chinook Therapeutics stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 844,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,561. The company has a market cap of $850.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 180.48%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

