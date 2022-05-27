17,021 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Bought by Dumac Inc.

Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Teladoc Health comprises 5.0% of Dumac Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

TDOC traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. 145,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,610,635. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.