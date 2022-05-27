150,000 Shares in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Bought by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCIC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 1,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,961. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. It intends to engage in the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.