150,000 Shares in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU) Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,030,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,515,000.

Shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

