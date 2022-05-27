1,500 Shares in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) Purchased by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 93,473 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF stock remained flat at $$8.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48.

