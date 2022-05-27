$135.17 Million in Sales Expected for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will post $135.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.70 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will report full-year sales of $499.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.80 million to $500.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $615.27 million, with estimates ranging from $609.10 million to $619.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.10 million.

LVLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 485,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,163. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.97. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

