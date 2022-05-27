130,053 Shares in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Acquired by Dendur Capital LP

Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 130,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. BrightSpire Capital accounts for approximately 0.2% of Dendur Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 83,494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 70,601 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 273,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Mazzei purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,641,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Palame purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 311,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,284.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRSP stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,468. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 506.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on BRSP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

