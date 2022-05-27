$125.76 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) will post sales of $125.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.30 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $134.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $505.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.26 million to $507.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $531.24 million, with estimates ranging from $526.78 million to $535.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 37.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

SASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.84. 90,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5,790.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

