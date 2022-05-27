1,228 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PH. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $268.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.64. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $253.33 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

