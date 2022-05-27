1,167,760 Shares in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Purchased by Whitefort Capital Management LP

Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,167,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,000. SRAX comprises 4.2% of Whitefort Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Whitefort Capital Management LP owned about 4.47% of SRAX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SRAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SRAX by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in SRAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SRAX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SRAX by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of SRAX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.49. 17,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,761. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.88. SRAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

