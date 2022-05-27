$11.19 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will post $11.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.23 billion and the lowest is $10.23 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $5.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $42.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.39 billion to $45.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $48.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.96 billion to $51.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,299,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in United Airlines by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,508 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after buying an additional 1,364,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $46.07. 13,861,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,621,100. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.23.

United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.