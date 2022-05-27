1,000,000 Shares in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU) Purchased by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,010,000. Ahren Acquisition comprises approximately 0.5% of Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AHRNU. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,016,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,010,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $20,792,000.

Ahren Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,791. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.10.

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

