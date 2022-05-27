100 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by William Allan LLC

William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.50.

LULU traded up $5.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.03. 29,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,168. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.