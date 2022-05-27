$100.10 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $100.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.60 million to $104.60 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $101.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $406.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.75 million to $419.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $413.01 million, with estimates ranging from $395.72 million to $430.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $103.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.38 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTLR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,121,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth about $26,531,000. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 785,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 108,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTLR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. 526,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

