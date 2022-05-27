$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Chesapeake Energy reported sales of $693.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

CHK traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,866. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $103.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.97.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

