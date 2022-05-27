$1.42 Million in Sales Expected for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) will post $1.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the lowest is $1.34 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics posted sales of $13.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.66 million, with estimates ranging from $10.23 million to $21.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 358.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGLE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 80,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $187,384.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 145,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,629. The company has a market cap of $78.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

