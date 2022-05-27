$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Franchise Group reported sales of $862.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of FRG stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.73. 299,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,568. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

In related news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,864,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,422,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,999,000 in the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.