-$1.09 EPS Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Phreesia reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 354.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($2.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 229.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 57,316 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 23.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. 786,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,955. The company has a market capitalization of $952.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $76.10.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

