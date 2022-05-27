$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) will post $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $972.71 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of ZG traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.21. The stock had a trading volume of 59,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,871. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,784.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,856 shares of company stock valued at $978,548 over the last ninety days. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.